Trump declares US the 'REAL United Nations' after Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire, claims he stopped 8 wars

United States President Donald Trump declared that “US has become REAL United Nations” after Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire that was reached a day earlier, following weeks of border fighting that left dozens dead. He also claimed that he stopped 8 wars over the past 11 months.

“I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty. I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Advertisement

He added, "It was FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be! The United States of America, as always, was proud to help! With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped over the last eleven months, EIGHT, perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them, including the disaster currently going on between Russia and Ukraine."

He further stated that the United Nations needs to become more active and take a greater role in promoting world peace.

(This is a developing story. More to come)