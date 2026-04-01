Trump ‘deeply cares’ about relationship between US and India: Envoy Sergio Gor tweets

US President Donald Trump “deeply cares” about strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, following a meeting at the White House.

“Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India,” Gor said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

The US envoy to India also shared a photograph from the Oval Office featuring Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A Key Envoy With Strategic Influence Gor, who assumed office as US Ambassador to India in January, is regarded as a close ally within Trump’s inner circle. Prior to his diplomatic posting, he served as Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and currently also holds the role of US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

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His dual responsibilities position him at the centre of a relationship increasingly defined by strategic, economic and security convergence.

Defence Cooperation Emerges as Cornerstone Highlighting the defence dimension of bilateral ties, Gor described it as the “most strategically significant” area of cooperation, pointing to deepening military coordination and shared security objectives.

“My vision is to transform the US-India relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, one that delivers tangible benefits for both our nations,” he said.

“India is a major defence partner, and defence cooperation is one of the brightest spots in our bilateral relationship. We also strengthen US-India military interoperability through participation in military exercises such as Malabar, Tiger Triumph and Cope India,” he said.

He further emphasised the role of multilateral frameworks:

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“Both of our nations are also part of the Quad, a strategic partnership that keeps our security interests robust and aligned. These three core aspects -- diplomacy, defence exercises and military sales -- ensure strong, continued defence cooperation. If these aspects are maintained, I predict a natural strengthening of our defence ties,” he said.

Economic Alignment Signals ‘Win-Win’ Potential Beyond defence, Gor pointed to expanding economic cooperation as a defining pillar of the partnership, particularly as India’s infrastructure and growth ambitions accelerate.

“India's growing economy and massive infrastructure needs align perfectly with American expertise in energy, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure and both sides are well-positioned for a 'win-win' expansion of their strategic economic pillar”.

He reinforced the mutual benefits of deeper engagement:

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“India's growing economy and massive infrastructure needs align perfectly with American expertise in energy, aviation, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure,” he said.

“These investments benefit both of our nations, while strengthening the economic foundation of our long-term strategic partnership. Simply put, we have a win-win situation in front of us,” he said.

Supply Chains and Strategic Frameworks Gain Momentum The envoy also highlighted cooperation under the ‘US-India COMPACT’ framework, particularly in critical and emerging sectors.

“I'm pleased to report that these prospects are exceptionally strong. For example, the US-India COMPACT framework prioritises building resilient supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

Such initiatives reflect a broader effort to reduce vulnerabilities in global supply chains while strengthening economic resilience between the two nations.

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Security, Trade and Diplomacy Intertwined Gor’s remarks come at a time when both countries are seeking to stabilise ties following tensions linked to US tariff policies. Without directly referencing specific disputes, he underscored the interconnected nature of economic and security priorities.