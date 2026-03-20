Trump defends $200B Pentagon request for Iran war; calls it ‘small price’ for national security

US President Donald Trump defended the Pentagon’s request for an additional USD 200 billion in funding for military operations, including the ongoing conflict in Iran, calling it a necessary step to keep the US armed forces ready.

“This is a very volatile world,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “The emergency spending would be a very small price to pay to ensure the nation’s military stays in top shape.”

Trump suggested that the request also covers broader defense needs beyond Iran, while underscoring the administration’s aim to maintain military superiority.

Pentagon seeks $200B; Hegseth signals flexibility The Pentagon forwarded the funding proposal to the White House, AP cited a senior administration official as saying on condition of anonymity. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not confirm the exact amount, noting that the figure could change.

“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said, adding, “We’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded.”

Congress braces for scrutiny Congress is yet to formally receive the request, and lawmakers are showing unease over the size and scope of the proposal.

Rep. Ken Calvert, Republican chair of the House subcommittee overseeing defense spending, said the Pentagon needs supplemental funding to replenish munitions.

“That was going to happen, and now we have this conflict with some additional costs. So, that’s where we’re at,” Calvert said. “This is about our national security and it’s important that we get this done.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Betty McCollum, the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee, pushed back.

“This is not going to be a rubber stamp for the president of the United States,” McCollum said. “I’m not writing blank checks to the Department of Defense.” She also highlighted that Congress is still waiting for details on previous Pentagon allocations.

Bipartisan negotiations ahead The requested funding represents a significant boost to the Pentagon’s annual budget, which currently exceeds USD 800 billion. Combined with last year’s USD 150 billion allocation through Trump’s tax and spending bill, the total adds pressure to a federal budget already projected to run a USD 1.9 trillion deficit, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson described the situation as a “dangerous time” and emphasized the need to adequately fund defense, while House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, “Ultimately we’re going to have negotiations with the White House on an exact amount. We’re not at that point yet.”

Some lawmakers have welcomed the funding as critical to replenishing munitions and upgrading defense capabilities. Others, including Rep. Rosa DeLauro, decried the $200 billion figure as “outrageous,” arguing that domestic priorities also need attention.