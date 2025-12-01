Trump defends asylum freeze after Afghan shooter arrest in DC Guard attack — ‘We have enough problems’

President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s indefinite halt on asylum decisions, saying the pause carries “no time limit” and could stretch for “a long time,” as the White House intensifies its response to last week’s shooting of National Guard members in Washington, DC.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal—an Afghan national who arrived in the US in 2021 and received asylum under the current administration earlier this year—has become a central figure in Trump’s renewed crackdown on immigration.

What did Trump say about stopping asylum decisions? Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump made clear that the freeze on asylum processing would remain in place indefinitely.

“We don’t want those people. We have enough problems,” he said, underscoring the administration’s shift toward extreme restriction.

Pressed to clarify his remarks about “those people,” the president responded: “The people from different countries that are not friendly to us and countries that are out of control themselves.”

Donald Trump continued with sweeping criticism of several nations: “I don’t think they are all Third World, but in many cases they are Third World. They are not good countries. They are crime-ridden countries. They’re countries that don’t do a good job.”

Trump added, “We frankly don’t need their people coming into our country telling us what to do.”

Why is Trump linking the asylum pause to Washington DC National Guard shooting? The policy shift comes days after the arrest of Lakanwal, who allegedly opened fire on National Guard personnel in Washington. He arrived in the United States following the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and applied for asylum in 2024, which the Trump administration approved in April 2025.

The attack has fuelled Trump’s long-standing efforts to overhaul immigration systems, with the president portraying the shooting as evidence of systemic failure. The administration is framing the incident as justification for expansive new restrictions, including potential reversals of previously granted protections.

Did Trump target Rep. Ilhan Omar during the remarks? During the same conversation with reporters, Trump pivoted to attacking Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the first Somali American elected to Congress and a refugee who resettled in the US more than twenty years ago.

He has frequently cited Somalia as an example of what he considers an unsuitable origin country for migrants, and his latest comments appear to extend that long-running line of attack.

What did Trump say about denaturalising US citizens? Trump also reignited controversy over his earlier threat to revoke citizenship from some Americans, suggesting he is prepared to pursue such actions if legally permissible.

“If I have the power to do it, I’m not sure that I do, but if I do I would denaturalize, absolutely,” he said.

The statement marks one of Trump’s strongest endorsements yet of using denaturalisation as a tool of immigration enforcement—a practice that legal scholars warn could have profound constitutional implications.

What comes next for US immigration policy? With asylum decisions frozen and the administration signalling further actions, the coming weeks are likely to see heightened political and legal battles over the scope of executive authority on immigration.