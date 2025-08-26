Trump defends National Guard Deployment amid backlash, fires back at critics: ‘I’m not a dictator’

US President Donald Trump defended his use of the National Guard for policing in Washington, DC, and his threats to deploy troops to other cities, insisting he is not acting like an authoritarian. Speaking at a White House event on August 25, Trump said: "They say: 'We don’t need him. Freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator.' A lot of people are saying maybe we like a dictator. I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I'm a man with great common sense and a smart person."

Expansion to other cities Trump suggested that Chicago could be the next city to see National Guard deployment.

"Things People are Begging for:

1. Cheaper groceries

2. No Medicaid and SNAP cuts

3. Release of the Epstein Files

Things People are NOT begging for:

1. An authoritarian power grab of major cities," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump dismissed such criticism, calling the governor a "slob" and asserting: "I don’t like going to a town, city, place, a state and then be criticized by some corrupt or incompetent governor where crime is rampant. People want us there."

DC deployment and crime context The President began sending National Guard troops to Washington earlier this month, declaring a crime emergency, despite data reportedly showing violent crime trending down.

Political reactions The mayor of Chicago and Governor Pritzker, both Democrats, have publicly opposed potential deployments, warning that they would be unwelcome. Trump’s comments highlight ongoing tensions between federal and local authorities over the scope and authority of National Guard deployments.