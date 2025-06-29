Trump defends Netanyahu as Israeli PM faces corruption charges, hints at Hamas negotiations: ‘He's got a big job to do’

President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the United States would "not stand by" as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to face prosecution on corruption charges, while hinting at Israel's negotiations with Hamas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump extended his support to Netanyahu and wrote, “It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran.”

He added, “The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!”

The US President also claimed that allegations against the Israeli Prime Minister will have an impact on Iran and Hamas negotiations.

“This travesty of “Justice” will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu,” he said.

Calling the case against Netanyahu a “political witch hunt,” Trump stated, “How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT."

On Friday, an Israeli court denied Prime Minister Netanyahu’s request to delay his testimony in his ongoing corruption trial, stating that he failed to present sufficient grounds for the postponement.

In one of the cases, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are alleged to have received over $260,000 in luxury items—including cigars, jewellery, and champagne—from wealthy businessmen in return for political favours.

In two other cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage from two Israeli media outlets.