Trump defends Saudi Arabia crown prince, says MBS ‘knew nothing’ about Khashoggi murder

Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, says MBS 'knew nothing’ about Khashoggi murder; MBS calls the murder 'painful'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 18) downplayed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting the CIA’s conclusion that the crown prince likely ordered the operation.

“A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about,” Trump said, referring to Khashoggi. “Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen, but [bin Salman] knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that.”

Praise for human rights record Despite long-standing criticism of Saudi Arabia’s rights record, Trump hailed the crown prince as a transformative leader.

“We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today, a friend of mine for a long time, a very good friend of mine,” Trump said. “I’m very proud of the job he’s done. What he’s done is incredible, in terms of human rights, and everything else.”

MBS calls Khashoggi killing a ‘huge mistake’ Prince Mohammed reiterated his longstanding denial of involvement, calling the murder “painful for us in Saudi Arabia.”

He said the kingdom had taken “all the right steps” in investigating the journalist’s death, which he described as a “huge mistake.”

Red-Carpet welcome at the White House Trump hosted an elaborate welcome ceremony at the White House — the prince’s first visit since the 2018 assassination that plunged US-Saudi ties into crisis.

Trump greeted him on the South Lawn with a smile, and a handshake. A military band played, dozens of uniformed personnel lined the route, and a fighter-jet flyover thundered overhead.

Tour of Oval Office portraits Before formal talks, Trump walked the crown prince through the West Wing, pointing out presidential portraits and chatting amiably. The reception marked a stark contrast to the frosty diplomatic treatment MBS faced in Washington after the murder.

Seven years after the killing This is Prince Mohammed’s first White House visit since US intelligence agencies determined he likely directed the Istanbul operation that killed Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen and Virginia resident.

While the killing sent bilateral ties into a tailspin, Trump has since strengthened his embrace of the crown prince, whom he considers central to shaping the Middle East’s future.

Prince Mohammed continues to deny authorising the operation.