Trump defends son Don Jr. after Putin-linked Russian businessman-funded wedding: ‘He paid them back’

US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 18) defended his son Donald Trump Jr. over wedding celebrations that were partly funded by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, saying such arrangements were permissible and that his son had repaid or was repaying him.

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Trump's comments came after an investigation by ProPublica reported that Kremlev, described by the outlet as a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars toward celebrations surrounding Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas in May.

Trump says Don Jr. paid back Kremlev Asked about the wedding funding at the White House, Trump said: “It's totally allowed.” He added that, as he understood it, his son had paid Kremlev back.

Trump also said he had previously asked Don Jr. about the matter and recalled his son telling him: “No, I'm paying it back, Dad.” Reuters reported that a person familiar with the situation confirmed Don Jr. planned to reimburse Kremlev.

Trump said he has given wedding parties to other people and compared Kremlev's involvement to such celebrations.

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According to the US President, he asked Don Jr. about the matter and was told that his son would repay the Russian businessman. Trump said the conversation occurred “a while ago.”

Trump had said he did not know Kremlev personally and dismissed the controversy as “not a big deal.”

What did the Russian businessman pay for? According to ProPublica, Kremlev covered hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses associated with the three-day Bahamas celebrations.

The reported expenses included renting one of two private islands used by the wedding party and a fireworks display. The payments were reportedly made through an entity affiliated with the International Boxing Association (IBA), which Kremlev heads.

Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump subsequently acknowledged Kremlev's role, describing him as a friend who had “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations” after their wedding. They characterized the contribution as an exceptionally generous wedding gift.

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The couple has stressed that Kremlev's contribution covered post-wedding celebrations rather than the private wedding ceremony itself.

Who is Umar Kremlev? Kremlev is a Russian businessman and president of the International Boxing Association. ProPublica reported that the IBA has been financed by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and that Kremlev has maintained ties with Russian officials.

He was recently awarded Russia's Order of Friendship by Putin, according to the IBA, and was also reported to have accompanied Putin during a trip to China.

Kremlev's reported involvement in the Trump family wedding has drawn scrutiny because of his connections to Russia and the financial scale of his contribution.