Trump defies federal court, sends 300 National Guard troops to Chicago, Portland, Oregon: ‘On their way there now’

President Donald Trump on Sunday deployed 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon defying a federal order blocking the move – as Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to sue in response.

“After a federal court blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, Donald Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon,” Newson said in a post on X, later calling the order “un-American.”

“They are on their way there now. We are taking this fight back to court. The public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States," he added.

He also termed the deployment as a “breathtaking abuse of the law and power”, according to PTI.

President Donald Trump has also authorised the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Chicago to address what he says is out-of-control crime.

The move came hours after immigration authorities said they faced off with protesters in the Democrat-run city. Officials said an "armed woman" was shot after claiming she and others rammed their cars into law enforcement vehicles.

State and local leaders have for weeks criticised Trump's deployment plans and called it an abuse of power. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Trump was "attempting to manufacture a crisis".

The announcement came as a federal judge in Portland, Oregon temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying 200 troops there.

'There is no need for military intervention in Oregon' Oregon Governor Tina Kotek mentioned that 101 members of the California National Guard arrived in Oregon by plane on Saturday night, with additional personnel expected soon. She also noted that there has been no official communication from the federal government regarding the deployment, adding, “There is no need for military intervention in Oregon. There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregon is our home, not a military target.”

Meanwhile, the California National Guard was federalised in June for a 90-day period when Trump began deploying military forces to address what he described as rising crime and to support federal agents involved in deportation efforts. According to the California Department of Justice, Trump was seeking to extend the federalisation of the Guard for another 90 days.

