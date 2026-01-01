Trump delays new tariff hike on furniture, kitchen cabinets —why the change of heart?

US President Donald Trump postponed planned tariff hikes on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, slowing the rollout of levies amid growing voter discontent over rising prices, according to Bloomberg.

The White House published a fact sheet on the presidential proclamation late Wednesday, while Trump hosted a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“The higher tariffs were due to take effect Thursday, but are now set to take effect Jan. 1, 2027,” according to the fact sheet.

Under a September proclamation, Trump had originally directed that tariffs on “certain upholstered wooden products” would rise to 30% on Jan. 1 from 25%, while tariffs on kitchen cabinets and vanities would rise to 50% from 25%. His Wednesday proclamation delayed that move, and existing 25% tariff remains in place, the White House said.

The US “continues to engage in productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products,” according to the fact sheet, suggesting that talks may yield pacts to further defer the new levies.