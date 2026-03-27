Trump delays strikes on Iranian power plants by 10 days, says talks are ‘going very well’

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (March 26) that he has extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, stepping back from an earlier threat of military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

The move signals a temporary de-escalation in what had been rapidly intensifying tensions in the region.

“Talks aimed at ending the conflict are going very well,” Trump said, explaining his decision to delay potential military action.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social: “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

Threats and retaliation warnings The extension follows a series of escalating warnings. Trump had initially threatened to bomb Iran’s energy facilities if Tehran failed to reopen the critical shipping route, a chokepoint for global oil supplies.

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In response, Iran warned it could retaliate by targeting key infrastructure in Gulf countries.

Diplomatic signals and conflicting narratives Earlier this week, Trump indicated progress in negotiations: “We had very good and productive conversations,” he said, referring to reported talks between Washington and Tehran.

However, Iranian officials quickly pushed back, dismissing claims of direct negotiations as: “Fake news.”

Despite the public disagreement, diplomatic activity appears to be ongoing behind the scenes.

Peace proposals emerge The United States reportedly submitted a 15-point peace proposal through intermediaries in Pakistan. In response, Iranian media outlets claim Tehran has outlined five conditions for ending hostilities.

These reportedly include:

-Long-term security guarantees

-Financial reparations

-Clear commitments to prevent future conflict

Neither side has officially confirmed the full details of these proposals.

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Trump’s mixed messaging Even as he extended the deadline, Trump earlier struck a mixed tone regarding the prospects of a deal: “Iran is begging to make a deal,” he claimed, while adding that he was unsure whether he was “willing” to reach an agreement.