Trump deletes Jesus-like AI image post following backlash from Christian voices

US President Donald Trump deleted a controversial AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure, following widespread backlash from conservative Christian voices who accused him of blasphemy.

The now-deleted image, posted on Truth Social on Sunday, showed Trump in a white robe holding a glowing orb while placing his hand on a man’s forehead as if performing a healing, surrounded by patriotic symbols including the Statue of Liberty, eagles and fireworks. The post was removed on Monday.

Post comes amid feud with Pope Leo XIV The post came amid Trump’s escalating feud with Pope Leo XIV, whom he had earlier criticised as “WEAK on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

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Leo, the first US-born pope, responded by saying he had “no fear” of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out. In a speech in Algiers, he also criticised “neocolonial” powers violating international law, without naming the United States.

Conservative voices call it ‘blasphemy’ The image triggered rare criticism from the religious right, a key support base for Trump.

Megan Basham, conservative Protestant Christian writer and commentator, condemned the post in strong terms.

“I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny… or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy,” she wrote.

“He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

‘Faith is not a prop’: GOP Youth leader reacts Brilyn Hollyhand, who served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council, also criticised the image.

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“This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself,” he wrote on X.

‘Disgusting and unacceptable’ Isabel Brown, a Catholic podcaster and conservative influencer, said the post crossed a line.

“Nothing matters more than Jesus… we will never be Him. This post is, frankly, disgusting and unacceptable,” she wrote.

She added that it reflected “a profound misreading of the American people experiencing a true and beautiful revival of faith.”

Calls for removal of the post Michael Knowles, conservative Catholic podcaster urged Trump to delete the image.

“It behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent,” he said.

‘God shall not be mocked’: Riley Gaines Riley Gaines, a conservative podcaster, former collegiate swimmer and prominent critic of transgender participation in women’s sports, also questioned Trump’s decision.

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“Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this… a little humility would serve him well,” she wrote.

“God shall not be mocked.”