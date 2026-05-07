Trump dinner shooting suspect may have been influenced by Iran conflict, intelligence note says

A preliminary intelligence assessment by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suggests that the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran may have influenced the actions of the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

According to a report obtained by Reuters, the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis concluded that the suspect, identified as Cole Allen, held “multiple social and political grievances,” and that the Iran war “may have contributed to his decision to conduct the attack.”

The intelligence note, dated April 27 and labeled a “Critical Incident Note,” was distributed to federal agencies as well as state and local law enforcement nationwide.

“The Iran conflict may have contributed to his decision to conduct the attack,” the report stated, citing Allen’s social media activity criticizing US involvement in the war.

Officials emphasized that the findings are preliminary, but they represent the clearest indication so far of a potential motive behind the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

Attack targeted White House Correspondents’ dinner The alleged plot centered on the high-profile White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual event attended by political leaders, journalists, and celebrities.

Prosecutors allege that Allen attempted to carry out the attack at a security checkpoint, where he is accused of firing at a US Secret Service agent.

The US Justice Department has since filed multiple charges, including attempted assassination, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, illegal transportation of a firearm across state lines, and assault on a federal officer.

Allen has not yet entered a plea.

Manifesto and political discontent Investigators say Allen sent an email to relatives on the night of the attack, which authorities have described as a manifesto. In it, he reportedly expressed anger at the administration and referred to his intent to target a “traitor” delivering a speech, though he did not explicitly name Trump.

Court filings further state that Allen “disagreed” with Trump politically and “wanted to ‘fight back’ against government policies and decisions that he found morally objectionable.”

FBI probes social media The FBI is conducting an extensive review of Allen’s online activity to better understand his motivations. This includes posts from a Bluesky account linked to Allen, which featured a mix of anti-Trump rhetoric and criticism of U.S. foreign policy.

According to Reuters, the posts “included criticism of U.S. actions in Iran but also broadsides against the Trump administration on immigration enforcement, Elon Musk, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.”