Trump dismisses concerns over depleting weapon stockpile, says ‘we have far more munitions than anyone in the world’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) rejected claims that Washington is facing a problem with its depleting weapons stockpile, adding that “we have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need.”

Trump made these remarks to The Wall Street Journal days after The New York Times reported that the administration had halted plans to expand military operations in Tehran amid concerns that a prolonged conflict could further deplete the Pentagon's already diminished stockpile of Patriot missile interceptors and other air defence munitions in the Middle East.

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Can the US continue with a depleting stockpile? Here's what officials believe According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper believes that Washington's troops can manage the constrained inventory of Patriot and other air defence interceptors.

The officials added that until 24 July, the US military was prepared to launch an intensive series of strikes against Tehran, which could have lasted up to two weeks. However, the decision was delayed to pave the way for diplomacy as officials discussed the effect a major attack could have on the already shrinking munitions stockpile. The situation continues to be fluid, and Trump could still order an attack.

Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently informed the White House of the country's declining stockpile of air defence interceptors. The issue continues to concern Caine, who believes that the low stockpile would not prevent a resumption of major combat operations against Iran but would increase the risks associated with such a move.

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US' ability to counter adversaries to be hampered? Analysts have repeatedly warned that the large number of antimissile interceptors being used to intercept Iranian missiles could hamper Washington's ability to deter adversaries around the world, including China.

Earlier in April, a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies by Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel, and Chris Park, a research associate at the think tank, noted, "The diminished munitions stockpiles have created a near-term risk," and added, "A war against a capable peer competitor like China will consume munitions at greater rates than in this war.”

The report examined seven key munitions used in the Iran war. Cancian and Park, who updated their April assessment, said in an interview on Sunday that they now estimate at least 1,500 Patriot interceptors have been used since the conflict began, leaving the US with fewer than 1,000 interceptors in its inventory.

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Earlier in April, a CNN report suggested that Washington, during the seven weeks of its war with Iran, used 45 per cent of its stockpile of Precision Strike Missiles, at least half of its inventory of THAAD missiles, which are used to intercept ballistic missiles, and around 50 per cent of its Patriot air defence interceptor missiles.

Also Read | Nearly half of US military stockpiles depleted in Iran war: Report

Trump's "locked and loaded" warning to Iran Last week, the US President, before meeting with the top officials of his cabinet, told reporters that Washington was prepared to carry out heavier assaults if he ordered the military to do so. He said, "Look, we’re locked and loaded," and added, "We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point.”

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He further said, "There’s a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it’s knocking out everything they have." “Or there’s a smarter strategy that you make a deal. And they want to make a deal," he added.

The development comes at a time when both sides have resumed hostilities but are also leaving the door open for diplomacy to end the conflict. However, it remains to be seen whether the brief halt in strikes will turn into a longer ceasefire.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.