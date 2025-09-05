Trump dismisses viral video of bag tossed from White House window as fake

President Donald Trump brushed off questions about a viral video showing a bag being thrown out of a second-story White House window, calling it “probably AI-generated.”

When asked by a reporter if he was aware of the clip, Trump replied: “There is a video circulating online now of the White House where a window is open to the residence upstairs, and somebody is throwing a big bag out the window. Have you seen this?”

Trump responded by questioning the video’s authenticity.

“Probably AI-generated. You can’t open the windows. You know why? They’re all heavily armored and bulletproof,” he said.

Trump denies possibility The President insisted that the video could not have been real.

“I know every window up there. The last place I’d be doing it is that because there’s cameras all over the place, right? Including yours?”

White House official gives different account Trump’s denial came hours after a White House official offered a different explanation to TIME. The official suggested the incident was genuine but mundane.

“It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone,” the statement read.

The viral clip The video, first posted by the Instagram account Washingtonianprobs, shows a person in white pants stepping onto a second-floor windowsill and tossing what appears to be a black plastic bag onto the White House lawn. Later in the clip, another long white object is also thrown from the same window.

