Trump doesn't like ‘woke’ US museums focusing on ‘how bad slavery was’: ‘All slavery, no brightness'

United States President Donald Trump has criticised top museums in the country for focusing on “how bad slavery was” and not about how the country has developed over the years. Donald Trump was talking about the Smithsonian Institution, an independent organisation that operates 17 museums, galleries and a zoo located across the country, which receives public funding. He has previously accused the organisation of espousing a “corrosive ideology.”

“The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been - Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future,” Trump said. Also Read | Trump slapped India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia: White House

The transatlantic slave trade from Africa to the Americas lasted over three centuries and is often described as the United States’ “original sin.” The South fought to preserve slavery during the Civil War of 1861–65 but was defeated. Since then, African Americans have continued their struggle for civil rights, most recently highlighted by the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, which reignited a national reckoning with the country’s troubled history.

“The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of 'WOKE',” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. Also Read | Trump aide slams India for buying Russian oil, says Delhi needs to act like strategic partner of US

Last week, the White House had posted a letter to its website saying the administration plans to target eight major museums for “comprehensive internal review” in an effort to “celebrate American exceptionalism” and “remove divisive or partisan narratives.”

The targeted institutions include the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian, the letter said.