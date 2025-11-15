Trump doubles down on MTG, issues scathing second tirade calling her a betrayer

US President Donald Trump doubled down his attack on Republican and MAGA ally, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, branding her as a 'fake' politician who betrayed the grand old party. This comes a day after the POTUS publicly dumped her.s

“Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Greene, once one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, became a prominent MAGA figure with the POTUS's backing. However, their relationship soured after the release of the Epstein files — a batch of unreleased documents on American financier and child sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

