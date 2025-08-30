Trump doubles down on tariffs after US court rules them illegal: ‘STILL IN EFFECT’

United States President Donald Trump on Friday, August 29, said the ruling by a US Appeals Court that most of his tariffs were illegal was “incorrect”, emphasising that all tariffs were still in effect.

Advertisement

Calling the court “highly partisan,” Donald Trump insisted the levies were crucial to America’s economic strength and warned their removal would be a “total disaster” that would leave the country “financially weak.” Trump asserted that the US would ultimately prevail in defending the policy.

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump continued, “The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else. If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America.”

Advertisement

"At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products. For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again!”

WHAT DID THE COURT SAY? In a major blow to Donald Trump's tariff policy, a US federal appeals court ruled that most of the US President's tariffs, impacting numerous trading partners including India with 50 per cent duties, were illegal – but allowed them to remain in place for now.

Advertisement

The 7-4 ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision that Trump had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose wide-ranging duties.

However, the judges permitted the tariffs to remain in place until mid-October, giving both sides time to take the matter to the Supreme Court.