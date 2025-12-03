Trump doubles down on unfounded claims, declares all Biden autopen-signed documents ‘null and void’

US President Donald Trump once again proclaimed on Tuesday (local time) that any official document signed by his predecessor Joe Biden using an autopen is hereby being declared 'null, void, and of no further force or effect'.

The autopen, a device used to replicate the signature of a person with precision, is generally used for high-volume documents or ceremonial ones. As per Reuters, presidents from both parties have used the autopen to sign letters as well as proclamations.

Trump and his MAGA support base have been making unfounded claims that Biden was not fully aware of what documents he was signing or the use of this pen invalidated his actions altogether. There is no information about the former president using autopens to sign pardons.

"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized “AUTOPEN,” within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect." Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Anyone receiving “Pardons,” “Commutations,” or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he further added.

Biden had issued a number of pardons before he left office in January, including one for his son, Hunter, who was earlier facing sentencing in two cases - he had pleaded guilty to tax charges and was also found guilty of purchasing a gun while being the user of illegal narcotics.

Biden, while pardoning Hunter, said the latter had been 'singled out' and called the charges against him " a miscarriage of justice."

Biden had also commuted sentences of non-violent drug offenders before demitting office.

Trump, on numerous occasions, has questioned the mental fitness of his predecessor and made suggestions that it was the latter's aides who were taking the key decisions for him.

This is not the first time that Trump has spoken about his decision on Biden's use of the autopen. On Friday (29 November) he said on Truth Social, "Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States."

