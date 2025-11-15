Trump drops tariffs on coffee, fruit, beef as consumers face high prices

US President Donald Trump reportedly signed an executive order on Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee, tropical fruits, tomatoes, and bananas, among other agricultural imports.

Advertisement

The order Trump signed excludes the goods from “reciprocal” tariff rates, which start at 10 percent and go as high as 50 percent. However, the order doesn’t exempt the goods entirely from tariffs, CNN reported.

For example, tomatoes from Mexico, a major supplier to the US, will continue to be tariffed at 17 percent. That rate took effect in July after a nearly three-decade-old trade agreement expired. Tomato prices increased almost immediately after those tariffs were put in place.

The CNN report added that many of the commodities that will no longer face “reciprocal” tariffs have seen some of the biggest price increases since Trump took office, in part because of tariffs he imposed and a lack of sufficient domestic supply.

Advertisement

Why did Trump drop tariffs? The development came in response to pressure from consumers who are struggling with high prices.

In off-year elections this month, voters economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

They expressed frustrations with the state of the economy in exit polls earlier this month.

The president signed the order after announcing framework agreements with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala that are designed to ease import levies on agricultural products from those countries.

In previewing Friday’s executive order, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this week the moves targeted goods “we don’t grow here in the United States,” referring to coffee and bananas. (While coffee is grown in some parts of the country, it’s mostly imported.)

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday the Trump administration and the Swiss government announced a new trade framework that calls for lowering tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39%, a rate that was among the highest across all countries the US trades with.