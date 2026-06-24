Trump election order requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration blocked by judge

US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston converted a prior preliminary injunction into a permanent ruling, finding that the order overstepped presidential authority and violated constitutional limits on executive power over elections.

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Court rejects presidential authority over election rules In her ruling, Judge Casper said the Constitution does not grant the President specific powers to regulate elections, emphasizing that such authority rests with states and Congress.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did the federal judge rule about Trump's executive order on citizenship proof for voter registration? ⌵ The federal judge permanently blocked most provisions of Trump's executive order, stating it overstepped presidential authority and violated constitutional limits on regulating elections. 2 Why did state attorneys general file a lawsuit against Trump's citizenship proof order? ⌵ The Democratic state attorneys general argued that the order unlawfully attempted to reshape federal election rules by mandating documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration. 3 How does the court ruling impact voter registration processes in the U.S.? ⌵ The ruling prevents the implementation of mandatory documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration, ensuring that the existing procedures remain unchanged. 4 What implications does the ruling have for Trump's SAVE America Act? ⌵ The ruling poses a setback for Trump's SAVE America Act, which aims to introduce nationwide proof-of-citizenship requirements and has faced significant opposition in Congress. 5 Should states comply with federal election rules after the judge's ruling? ⌵ Following the ruling, states are not required to implement the blocked provisions of Trump's executive order, maintaining their authority over election regulations as outlined in the Constitution.

“The Constitution does not grant the President any specific powers over elections,” she wrote, rejecting the administration’s argument that the legal challenge was premature.

The lawsuit had been filed by Democratic state attorneys general, who argued the order unlawfully attempted to reshape federal election rules.

What Trump’s order aimed to change The blocked executive order included several major proposals that would have significantly altered US election procedures:

-Mandatory documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration

-Restrictions on counting mail ballots received after Election Day, even if postmarked on time

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-Potential withholding of federal funding from states that did not comply

The court ruling effectively prevents implementation of most of these measures.

Political and legal fallout New York Attorney General Letitia James welcomed the decision, calling it a rejection of what she described as an “unconstitutional attempt to seize control of our elections.” She said her office would continue defending voting rights ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

“Generations of Americans fought tirelessly for the right to vote, and we honor their legacy by protecting that right against anyone who tries to undermine it," she said.

The ruling marks the latest setback for Trump’s election-related executive actions, many of which have faced ongoing legal challenges across multiple courts.

Broader legal battles continue Another federal court in Washington, D.C., has already blocked parts of the same executive order, including efforts to add citizenship verification to federal voter registration forms and impose restrictions on military voting access.

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Meanwhile, Trump has continued to push for legislative alternatives through Congress, backing the SAVE America Act, which would introduce proof-of-citizenship requirements nationwide. The bill has passed the House but remains stalled in the Senate amid opposition and procedural hurdles.

Link to broader political strategy The legal ruling comes as Trump intensifies pressure on congressional Republicans to advance his election-security agenda. On the same day, he canceled a planned signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing bill, saying he would not approve unrelated legislation until Congress passes voter citizenship requirements.

The issue of mail ballot deadlines may also be affected by an upcoming US Supreme Court ruling that could determine whether ballots must arrive by Election Day, a decision that could reshape voting rules in multiple states.

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(With AP inputs)

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