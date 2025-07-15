Trump ‘encouraging’ Zelensky to hit Moscow? Explosive report claims US push to 'step up' strikes

Crediting himself as the peace maker, United States President Donald Trump has reportedly privately “encouraged” Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “step up” strikes deep with Russia, according to an explosive Financial Times report. The report has also claimed that Donald Trump also asked Zelensky if he could strike Russian capital Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

According to the report, Trump spoke with Zelensky on July 4 after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he suggested to provide long-range weapons for strikes on Moscow. The missiles that were offered to Ukraine include US-made ATACMS missiles.

As the report emerged, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said, “We want to understand what the US President is moved by.”

This has come as Donald Trump has asserted consistently that he had been disappointed by the call with Vladimir Putin because it does not appear the Russian leader was looking to stop Russia's war against Ukraine. Also Read | ‘We get a lot of b*******’ from Putin’: Trump explodes at Russian President after ‘meaningless’ calls with him

The US President has also threatened severe economic tariffs on Russia if Moscow doesn't end hostilities against Ukraine within 50 days, vowing arms supply to Kyiv.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Donald Trump said, “We are very unhappy, I am with Russia. But, we will discuss that maybe a different day. But, we're very, very unhappy with them, and we're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100 per cent. You'd call them secondary tariffs…And as you know, we've spent USD 350 billion, approximately, on this war with Russia and Ukraine and would like to see it end. It wasn't my war. It was Biden's war. It's not my war.”

“I'm trying to get you out of it. And we want to see it end and I'm disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn't seem to get there….I hope we don't have to do it. But regardless, we are going to be, we make the greatest military equipment in the world, whether it's missiles,” he added.