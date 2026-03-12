Trump endorses Jake Paul for a political office he hasn't yet contested for; duo breaks out into YMCA dance | Video

Boxer and podcaster Jake Paul now has US President Donald Trump's “complete and total” endorsement for a political office he isn't even campaigning for.

During a Kentucky rally, Trump introduced Paul to the crowd by saying the boxer had asked him to appear on his podcast, which he was initially reluctant to do as president.

“His local podcast is big stuff, and he’s big stuff,” Trump said. “This guy has guts.”

He then predicted that Paul would soon make his political debut. “I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said.

“You have my complete and total endorsement,” he added.

Trump ‘taught me courage’ “What Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you,” said Paul, who joined Trump onstage at his urging.

The boxer said that he thinks that local Kentuckians feel the same way – "You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”

Jake Paul, who shared that he grew up a few hours away from the rally venue at Verst Logistics in Hebron, said the country needs more factories thriving like the one Trump was visiting.

“My dad taught me to fight, and all of our voices matter in America,” Paul said. “I’m never afraid to speak the truth.”

Duo breaks into ‘YMCA’ dance After wrapping up his speech, while backstage, the "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People — Trump's long-time signature rally/exit song — began playing, and he could not help but break into his classic arm-pumping YMCA moves.

Jake joined in enthusiastically, dancing alongside him. The video of this brief, high-energy, feel-good moment quickly went viral. The boxer on TikTok originally posted it.

Social media users loved the viral clip, and Trump supporters said it was a fun, lighthearted highlight. They said they “love it,” and called it "epic" or "Trump having fun."

“Happiest man can’t love my president less,” a MAGA supporter commented.

Critics mocked the viral video and questioned its relevance. “This was fun 10 years ago. Now it's just sad,” a user said.

Another added, “Congratulations, you voted for this.” “Oh wow. Yet another distraction from regaining our Constitutional Republic,” commented another user.

“A couple of dumbasses and all you who support them. Literally some of the dumbest, most brain-dead people on earth,” a comment read.

Trump's classic YMCA moves Donald Trump has done the YMCA dance at countless rallies, inauguration-related events, and even non-political appearances.

Trump starts with the arms, clenched fists pumping back and forth — sometimes to the beat — as though he's on an elliptical trainer. He claps. He waves. And then he starts to bop his head and move his knees.