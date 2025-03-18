The issue of Secret Service protection recently made headlines when US President Donald Trump announced the termination of protection for Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, citing excessive taxpayer costs. This decision raised questions about the agency’s responsibilities and whether such protection was necessary for family members of former presidents.

Trump calls the cost "ridiculous" Trump criticised the expenses associated with Hunter Biden’s security detail, calling it wasteful and unnecessary.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States taxpayer," Trump wrote. "There are as many as 18 people on this detail, which is ridiculous!"

He further alleged that Ashley Biden also had a large security team, adding, “Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list.”

Secret Service begins process of compliance According to a report by The New York Post, the Secret Service is working to comply with Trump's order to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden.

"We are aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden," said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. "The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

Understanding the US Secret Service and who qualifies for protection The United States Secret Service (USSS) is a federal law enforcement agency primarily responsible for protecting national leaders and investigating financial crimes. Established in 1865, the agency originally focused on counterfeiting operations before expanding into presidential security after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901.

Who is eligible for Secret Service protection? The Secret Service provides protection to specific individuals under federal law, primarily those in positions of national importance. The following groups are eligible:

1. Current and former US Presidents and First families

Sitting presidents and their immediate family members (spouse and children under 16).

Former presidents and their spouses receive lifelong protection.

Children of former presidents receive protection until they turn 16. 2. Vice Presidents and their families

The current vice president, their spouse, and children under 16.

Former vice presidents and their spouses receive protection for up to six months after leaving office, but they can request an extension. 3. Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates

Major presidential and vice-presidential candidates (as designated by the Department of Homeland Security).

Their spouses also receive protection.

4. Visiting foreign dignitaries and Heads of State

The Secret Service provides security for visiting foreign heads of state, government leaders, and their families.

This includes protection during international summits and diplomatic visits.

5. Other individuals by Presidential or Congressional Order

The sitting president can authorise protection for other individuals if deemed necessary.

US Supreme Court justices, cabinet members, and congressional leaders may also receive security in certain circumstances.

Notable people currently under Secret Service protection As of 2024, the following individuals receive Secret Service protection: