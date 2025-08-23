Trump explains hurdles in Putin and Zelensky talks: 'They are like oil and vinegar'

United States President Donald Trump on Friday, August 22, explained the challenge in arranging a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin by comparing them to mixing “oil and vinegar”.

Oil and vinegar don't mix well due to their differing chemical properties; oil is hydrophobic (water-repelling) while vinegar is hydrophilic (water-attracting).

Trump voiced hope that the two leaders could work together to end the war in Ukraine, noting that the conflict between the two countries is claiming about 7,000 lives a week, mostly soldiers.

Donald Trump said, “We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together. You know, it's like oil and vinegar a little bit. They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. And then we'll see whether I need to be there. I'd rather not. I'd rather they have a meeting to see how they can do.”

He said, “But in the meantime, they continue to fight and they continue to kill people, which is very stupid because they're losing 7,000 people. I used to tell you five, now they're losing 7,000 people a week. Think of that, they're losing 7,000 people on average a week. Mostly soldiers.”

The US President then went on to note that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been the most difficult to end, claiming that he has “stopped seven wars”.