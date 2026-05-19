Trump explores building helipad at White House to prevent new Marine One helicopter from scorching South Lawn grass

US President Donald Trump is considering building a helipad on the White House grounds to accommodate the new presidential helicopter fleet and prevent damage to the iconic South Lawn, as per multiple reports.

Discussions are underway about installing a dedicated landing pad for the new VH-92A Patriot helicopter, the latest version of Marine One used for presidential transport, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal, CNN and The Washington Post.

The move would mark another major physical change to the historic White House complex during Trump’s second term.

Why the new Marine One is causing problems The issue centers on the VH-92A Patriot helicopter, designed to replace the aging VH-3D Sea King and VH-60N White Hawk presidential helicopters currently still in operation.

The new aircraft’s powerful engine exhaust reportedly generates intense downward heat and high-velocity airflow capable of scorching the South Lawn grass during landings and takeoffs.

Because of the risk of damaging the lawn, the Marine Corps has largely avoided using the VH-92A directly at the White House, despite deploying the helicopter for presidential travel outside Washington.

Older helicopter models continue to ferry the President to and from the White House while the Pentagon attempts to fully transition to the new fleet.

South Lawn landing restrictions remain in place Reports said testing of the new helicopter revealed repeated burn damage to the White House lawn, creating operational complications for presidential transport.

The South Lawn has long served as the designated landing area for Marine One, with the helicopter becoming one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency.

However, the new aircraft’s exhaust system has made routine operations difficult at the White House itself.

According to people familiar with the discussions cited by multiple US media outlets, Trump has explored installing a permanent helipad to solve the problem and allow regular use of the VH-92A at the presidential residence.

Part of broader White House overhaul The helipad proposal is the latest in a series of renovation and redevelopment projects championed by Trump during his second term.

The President has pushed forward multiple high-profile construction initiatives across Washington, including a controversial $400 million White House ballroom project and renovation plans for the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump previously described the reflecting pool as “terrible” and “filthy” while announcing plans for restoration work.

Meanwhile, the ballroom project recently hit a political hurdle after the Senate parliamentarian reportedly ruled against a proposed $1 billion funding provision tied to the initiative in a budget reconciliation package.

There are also reports mentioning discussions surrounding a proposed 250-foot “Triumphal Arch” in Washington as part of the administration’s broader redesign efforts around federal landmarks.

White House avoids confirming helipad plan The White House has not officially confirmed plans for the helipad project.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle did not directly address reports about the proposed landing pad but said Trump “has continued to make improvements at the White House and all around D.C. to benefit future presidents and Americans.”

Historic property faces modern aviation challenge The discussions highlight the growing tension between preserving the historic White House grounds and adapting the complex for modern presidential transportation technology.

While the VH-92A Patriot was introduced to modernize the presidential helicopter fleet with upgraded communications, security and performance capabilities, its operational impact on the White House grounds has delayed full implementation at the presidential residence.