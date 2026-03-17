Trump faces global snub amid conflict with Iran: Spain says no to bases, allies reject Hormuz showdown

Since the start of the Middle East conflict, when the United States and Israel jointly struck multiple locations in Iran on February 28, President Donald Trump has faced multiple snubs in his efforts to call for joint efforts to defeat Tehran.

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From Spain rejecting Donald Trump's request to use jointly operated military bases on its territory to attack Iran to multiple Washington allies rejecting his call to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz – almost everyone he has reached out to has denied joining the war on Iran one way or another.

It has eventually come to a point where Donald Trump has resorted to threatening them.

Spain says no to military bases' use, Trump threatens to halt trade Criticising the US and Israel's “unilateral military action” against Iran in the early days of the conflict, Spain made it clear to the US that Madrid would not allow the American military to use its bases to target the Iranian territory.

Madrid also sought to attack the US for its “unjustified and dangerous military intervention” in Iran.

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Taking a defiant tone, Spain’s foreign minister José Manuel Albares had said, “I want to be very clear and very plain. The bases are not being used – nor will they be used – for anything that is not in the agreement [with the US], nor for anything that isn’t covered by the UN charter.”

The response, of course, frustrated Donald Trump and threatened to halt all trade with Spain.

“We don't want anything to do with Spain. I could tomorrow - or today, even better - stop everything having to do with Spain, all business having to do with Spain,” he said.

The White House later claimed that Spain had changed its stance and Madrid rejected it too.

Karoline Leavitt said, “With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear, and it’s my understanding, over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military.”

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Swifty came Spain's response.

“The Spanish government’s position on the war in the Middle East ... and the use of our bases has not changed at all,” the foreign minister said.

How Trump was snubbed by NATO allies Donald Trump had recently urged some nations to help the United States ecure the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran in response to the strikes, and escort crude ships out of the passage.

The US President said he has demanded about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory. It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we’ll help. We’ll work with them,” he said.

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However, within a few hours it became clear that nobody was ready to bow to his demands.

The United Kingdom, the closest US military ally in Europe, was one of the first ones to rebuff Trump. “We will not be drawn into the wider war,” Keir Starmer said.

Germany, Spain and Italy were quick to snub the US President as they ruled out participating in any mission in the Gulf, at least for now.

Downplaying Trump's threats, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, “This is not our war, we have not started it.”

Spain said no, Italy said sending warships to a war zone would be interpreted as joining the conflict.

"Italy is not at war with anyone and sending military ships in a war zone would mean entering the war," Deputy PM Salvini said.

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Meanwhile, France has said that it is ready to join Hormuz ship escorts once situation becomes ‘calmer’.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “Nato is an alliance to defend the alliance area. The United States did not consult us before this war, and so we believe this is not a matter for Nato or the German government.”

Greece and Luxembourg have denied too.

Australia – not a NATO country – too has rejected support calls.

Trump shows frustration Just as it looked difficult to get nations to help with Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said, “For 40 years, we're protecting you, and you don't want to get involved.”

“We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm,” he added.

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He also threatened NATO, saying that “if there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.” He did not delve into what the consequences would be.

About the Author Chanchal Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering ...Read More ✕ Chanchal Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering key political developments from India and around the world. With over 11 years of experience in digital journalism, Chanchal brings a strong editorial perspective shaped by years of writing on political developments across the world, and newsroom leadership. At LiveMint, she focuses on delivering accurate, insightful stories with clarity and context.



Based in Delhi, Chanchal has worked with leading media organizations before she joined Mint. those include India Today where she worked as a shift head until 2022. She has also spent years at India.com, education vertical of India Today and a well-reputed publishing house earlier in her career as a trainee reporter. Her work and contribution to journalism have been recognized with the Digistar Award twice at HT.



Outside the newsroom, she enjoys Netflix, painting, reading, sketching and crocheting. She can be reached at her official email address, chanchal@htdigital.in for any news leads. She is particularly interested in all stories linked to elections, public policy, and governance reforms, and strives to break down complex political issues into understandable narratives for readers across digital platforms, ensuring depth, balance, and factual integrity. Outside of work, she scrolls through Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit and also X.