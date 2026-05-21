Trump faces rising dissatisfaction over inflation, economy and Iran war: New poll

A majority of American voters now view the cost of living as the country’s biggest economic issue, according to a new Fox News national survey conducted between May 15 and 18, 2026.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents identified affordability and living costs as their primary economic worry, up from 50% in February. Other concerns trailed far behind, with government spending cited by 16%, while jobs and tariffs each drew 8%.

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The survey also found deepening pessimism about the economy. Around 77% of voters said the economy is in bad shape, compared with 73% last month and 71% a year ago. Only 23% rated economic conditions positively — the lowest level recorded in more than a year.

More Americans say family finances have worsened Economic anxiety appears to be hitting households directly.

According to the poll, 51% of voters said their family’s financial situation is worse today than it was two years ago. Before the 2022 midterm elections, that figure stood at 44%.

The findings suggest growing frustration over inflation, rising prices, and household affordability pressures as President Donald Trump’s second term progresses.

Trump’s economic approval ratings slide further The survey showed worsening approval ratings for Trump’s handling of the economy.

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Overall disapproval of Trump’s economic management climbed to 71%, up from 66% last month and 56% a year ago. His approval rating on the economy now stands at just 29%, down from 34% in April.

Notably, the decline includes slipping support among Republicans. Approval among non-MAGA Republicans stood at 36%, much closer to independents at 18% than to MAGA Republicans, among whom 74% still approve of Trump’s economic performance.

Inflation remains Trump’s weakest issue Inflation emerged as Trump’s weakest-performing issue in the survey.

Only 24% of voters approved of his handling of inflation, a sharp decline from 35% in January. Meanwhile, 76% disapproved.

The issue has also exposed cracks within Republican support. A slim majority of Republicans — 51% — disapproved of Trump’s handling of inflation, alongside 85% of independents and 96% of Democrats.

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Trump underwater on most key issues The poll showed Trump receiving negative ratings across nearly every major issue tested.

President Trump’s job performance ratings:

Overall job approval: 39% approve, 61% disapprove

Border security: 49% approve, 51% disapprove

Foreign policy: 38% approve, 62% disapprove

Economy: 29% approve, 71% disapprove

Inflation: 24% approve, 76% disapprove

Trump’s overall approval rating has fallen 10 points since the start of his second term and now sits only one point above his lowest rating recorded in October 2017.

Border security ratings turn negative Border security had previously been Trump’s strongest issue during his second term. However, the latest survey found voters now narrowly disapprove of his handling of the border by 51% to 49%.

The decline comes even though 45% of voters said border security is better today than it was two years ago, while 29% said it has worsened.

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The poll also found declining approval among several key Trump constituencies, including rural white voters, white men without college degrees, and Republicans.

Gas prices and Iran war fuel voter frustration The survey found widespread concern over rising fuel prices.

About 86% of voters described higher gas prices as a problem, while 51% called them a “major” problem. Nearly all respondents — 96% — said gas prices are affecting the broader economy.

When asked who or what is responsible for rising gas prices, many voters blamed Trump’s policies, domestic oil companies, and government regulations. However, 91% also pointed to the Iran war as a major contributing factor.

Majority oppose US military action in Iran Despite most Americans believing the United States is winning the conflict in Iran, opposition to continued military involvement has increased.

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According to the poll:

60% oppose US military action in Iran

40% support continued involvement

Two-thirds of respondents said the US is winning the war. Republican voters were the most optimistic, with 89% saying the US is winning, while 56% of Democrats believed Iran currently has the advantage.

Younger voters under 30 were among the most likely to believe the US is winning at 79%, but they were also among the strongest opponents of the war, with 67% opposing continued involvement.

Half of voters believe the conflict could continue for at least another year.

Also Read | Nearly half of MAGA Trump voters support Israeli govt amid GOP rift

Voters skeptical about Trump’s China summit outcome The survey also showed mixed reactions to Trump’s recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While 45% approved of Trump’s handling of the summit, 54% disapproved. A slight majority — 52% — believed Xi gained more from the negotiations, compared with 46% who believed Trump benefited more.

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More than a quarter of Republicans, alongside majorities of Democrats and independents, said Xi appeared to emerge stronger from the talks.

Poll methodology The Fox News survey was conducted from May 15 to 18, 2026, by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research.

The poll surveyed 1,002 registered voters nationwide through landline, cellphone, and online interviews. The margin of sampling error was ±3 percentage points.