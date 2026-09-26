Trump faces Senate test in Georgia, North Carolina as GOP candidates trail Democrats in survey

Republican Senate candidates in Georgia and North Carolina are facing a difficult balancing act ahead of the November midterm elections, as they seek to remain aligned with President Donald Trump while dealing with voter concerns over the cost of living and weakening poll numbers.

According to Bloomberg, Michael Whatley in North Carolina and Georgia Representative Mike Collins are among the Republican candidates finding it difficult to create political distance from Trump. Both candidates are trailing their Democratic opponents in recent polling, while their political identities remain closely tied to the president.

The challenge comes less than six weeks before Election Day, as some Republicans in competitive Senate races have begun emphasizing differences with Trump on issues including trade, tariffs and the Iran war.

North Carolina Senate race Whatley, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is facing Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper in the open Senate race.

A YouGov poll released on Wednesday showed Cooper leading Whatley by 11 percentage points among registered voters. The numbers came despite recent campaign appearances in North Carolina by Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Georgia: Ossoff leads Collins Georgia presents a similar challenge for Republicans, with Collins running against Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

A YouGov poll showed Ossoff leading Collins 51% to 41%. The poll came as Ossoff has increasingly focused his campaign on Trump and the cost-of-living pressures facing voters.

Collins is a strong Trump ally and a member of the House Freedom Caucus. He won the Republican nomination after a contentious primary in which Governor Brian Kemp declined to run for the seat, amid differences with Trump.

Senate map expands beyond Georgia and North Carolina The pressure on Whatley and Collins comes as the Senate map expands for Republicans.

Democrats need to gain four seats to secure a majority. Bloomberg has reported that Democratic opportunities have widened amid voter concerns over the cost of living, Trump's approval ratings and the Iran war.

Several Republican candidates have sought to distinguish themselves from Trump. Iowa's Ashley Hinson and Michigan's Mike Rogers, for instance, have called for an end to the Iran war, while Hinson has differed with Trump on trade policy.

Republicans in New Hampshire and Maine have also criticized Trump's tariff policies.

Meanwhile, other Republican-held states including Ohio, Alaska, Kansas and Texas are receiving greater attention as the campaign enters its final weeks.

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