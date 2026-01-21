Trump fails to pronounce Azerbaijan at Davos as he claims to have stopped 8 wars, calls it Aber-baijan - Viral video

US President Donald Trump mispronounced Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan” during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, 21 January, while claiming to have stopped eight wars in one year.

A clip from his address is circulating on social media, with users reacting to the error made by the US President.

One of the users wrote, "I settled the war between Armenia and "Aber-baijan."

Another user added, “Trump can't say Azerbaijan to save his life.”

Taking a funny jibe, a user said, “Trump still can't pronounce Azerbaijan.”

One of the users said, "Trump at Davos: “I settled 8 other wars…” Then he started struggling through “Azerbaijan.”“Aber-bajian"

Another user said, "TRUMP: “I settled eight other wars. India-Pakistan, I settled other wars that were Vladimir Putin called me, Armenia, AberBajan (😂Azerbaijan).

A user said, "Finally (Hallelujah!) #Trump didn't confuse #Armenia with #Albania. "Aberbayzhan" (#Azerbaijan) wasn't so "lucky". But at least he didn't call it #Cambodia. It's already making progress."

