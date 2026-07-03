Trump ‘feels bad’ over presidency-business conflict: ‘If my children buy a cupcake company...’

US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he feels bad for his children. He said he feels bad that the presidency is so powerful that almost anything his children do could be considered a conflict.

“Anything they do, because the presidency is so powerful... if they buy a cupcake company, well, the energy to make the cupcakes, is you know, sort of like, how’s my energy policy?” Trump told CNBC during the interview.

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“Almost anything they do, if they want to buy a truck...if they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have insider information," the US President added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Trump say about the conflicts arising from his children's business activities? ⌵ Trump expressed concern that the presidency's power creates conflicts regarding his children's business activities, implying that any investment they make could be scrutinized as insider information due to his role. 2 Why does Trump feel badly for his children amidst their business endeavors? ⌵ Trump feels badly for his children because the scrutiny they face from their business dealings is intensified by his presidency, making it hard for them to operate without being viewed through a lens of potential conflict of interest. 3 How are Trump's children's investments related to his presidency? ⌵ Trump's children's investments are considered closely linked to his presidency since multiple businesses they are involved in have benefited from policies or decisions made during his administration. 4 Should Trump's children withdraw from business while he is president? ⌵ Trump suggested that his children should stay away from business during his presidency to avoid conflicts, yet acknowledged that they have their own lives and careers to pursue. 5 What is the basis of the scrutiny faced by Trump's children regarding their investments? ⌵ The scrutiny stems from concerns about potential insider trading or conflicts of interest, especially as their investments align with the strategic goals of Trump's administration.

He argued that his children face unusually broad scrutiny because presidential policy touches nearly every part of the economy.

“I tell my kids, ‘stay away,’...But they also have a life. You know, they were doing business long before I ever thought of...running for president," Trump said.

According to the report, the investments of the US president’s children have been under heavy scrutiny, especially as their portfolio has aligned with the strategic goals of Donald Trump’s administration.

The Trump administration has approved deals or contracts with multiple companies that the younger Trumps have invested in — from drone manufacturers to mining ventures.

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Those investments have raised eyebrows in Congress, with some Democrats aiming to scrutinise the younger Trumps’ deals for potential insider trading or conflicts of interest, CNBC reported.

Trump's statement also comes at a crucial time, when his annual financial disclosure report revealed that he made hundreds of millions of dollars in 2025, his first year back in the White House, from cryptocurrency-related ventures linked to his family.

Also Read | Donald Trump says he was unaware of size of his family's crypto holdings

The disclosure showed more than $580 million in crypto-related income, including about $515 million from Trump-linked World Liberty Financial token sales and $65 million from sales of equity in WLF’s holding company.

Trump maintained that there was “nothing illegal” or “wrong” with the crypto venture and pointed to federal conflict-of-interest laws. He reportedly said the president and vice president are not required to recuse themselves from decisions that could affect their financial interests.

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Is Trump profiting from his office? The 'confluence of politics and profit' The annual report raised questions about whether he is profiting from his high office. The White House denied he was profiting from the presidency, according to the BBC.

Trump, meanwhile, said "everybody" was profiting from rising stock markets, and he doesn't get involved with his personal finances.

The White House has repeatedly said that Trump has acted only in the public interest, never gets involved in a family business run by his two oldest sons and has zero conflicts of interest.

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