Trump finally broke deadlock between Russia & Ukraine but…: White House slams media for rooting against President

The media was 'actively rooting' against US President Donald Trump's peace efforts, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during her press briefing on Tuesday.

"One thing that has absolutely not changed is the media's negative and downright false coverage of President Trump and his foreign policy accomplishments. From the beginning of this entire process, much of the left-wing media has been actively rooting against the president of the United States in the pursuit of peace," she said.

Leavitt stated that the media had falsely claimed that Trump suffered defeat after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though the meeting was meant to test the waters before going forward.

Media was ‘aghast that Trump would treat another world leader like world leader’ "Initially, the media ridiculously claimed that President Trump was somehow beholden to Russia for even agreeing to have a face-to-face discussion with President Putin inside the United States. The media said President Trump was making a grave mistake by “ legitimising Putin. They were aghast that President Trump would treat another world leader like a world leader,” she continued.

Leavitt added, “The media relentlessly attacked President Trump and claimed he suffered a 'major defeat' for not immediately emerging with a final agreement. Even though he said heading into that meeting, this was a meeting to listen and to understand how to move the ball forward.”

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday lauded Leavitt for cracking down on the media for 'lying' about their negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Vance took to X and said, "Karoline Leavitt is lighting the American media up for lying about our negotiations with Russia and Ukraine."

Prior to his August 15 meeting with Putin, Trump issued a warning that Russia would face "severe economic consequences" if Putin failed to demonstrate a willingness to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Leavitt continued her criticism, denouncing the "clueless pundits" who support pouring thousands of taxpayer dollars into what she described as a seemingly endless war.

"All weekend following those historic US-Russia bilateral talks, we listened to clueless pundits on television trying but failing to claim that the president had failed. The so-called experts in the foreign policy establishment whose record is nothing but endless wars, trillions of wasted taxpayer dollars, and dead Americans have the nerve to try and lecture President Trump, who has solved seven global conflicts in seven months about peace. It was, this is the same president, by the way, who brokered the Abraham Accords in his first term on top of more than half a dozen other peace deals this year alone," she further said.

