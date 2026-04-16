Trump finds fan-made AI picture of Jesus embracing him ‘quite nice,’ slams the ‘radical left lunatics’

US President Donald Trump is back with another Jesus Christ post, but this time he's not God! This time, Jesus is approvingly embracing him.

This comes less than 48-hours after widespread backlash from conservative Christian voices who accused him of blasphemy over Trump's controversial AI-generated image depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure.

‘God might be playing his Trump card!’ The digitally rendered image showed Donald Trump and a figure traditionally depicted as Jesus Christ.

Jesus, shown with long hair, a beard, and wearing a white robe, has his arm around Trump’s shoulder. Both of them had their eyes closed, appearing to be in a moment of prayer or solemn reflection. A blurred American flag and a bright, ethereal light or glow can be seen centred behind their heads.

Advertisement

The picture, originally shared on X by ‘Irish for Trump,’ was captioned: “I was never a very religious man... but doesn't it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child-sacrificing monsters being exposed... that God might be playing his Trump card!”

The US President was quick to share a screenshot of the image on his Truth Social account, adding another caption to perfectly blend his signature political rhetoric with spiritual undertones.

Targeting his political rivals in the wake of intensifying regional tensions and domestic debates over the role of faith in leadership, Trump wrote: “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!”

What was the controversy? A now-deleted image showed Trump in a white robe holding a glowing orb while placing his hand on a man’s forehead as if performing a healing, surrounded by patriotic symbols including the Statue of Liberty, eagles and fireworks.

Advertisement

The post shared on Truth Social late on Sunday was removed on Monday.

The image triggered rare criticism from the religious right, a key support base for Trump, resulting in a rare deletion.

"I did ask him to delete it," Speaker Mike Johnson said, adding that he approached Trump directly after seeing the post, telling him he did not believe it was being "received in the same way he intended it. He agreed, and he pulled it down."

Attempting to clarify that earlier post, Trump told reporters, "I thought it was me as a doctor," adding that “Only the fake news could come up with that.”

“Normally, I don't like doing that, but I didn't want anybody to be confused. People were confused,” he said, explaining why he chose to delete the image.

Advertisement

The President's increasing reliance on religious motifs coincides with a deepening divide between the White House and the Vatican.

Also Read | Vance tells Pope to be ‘careful’ on theology after criticism of foreign policy

Feud with Pope Leo XIV The post was made amid Trump’s escalating feud with Pope Leo XIV, whom he had earlier criticised as “WEAK on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

Leo, the first US-born pope, responded by saying he had “no fear” of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out. In a speech in Algiers, he also criticised “neocolonial” powers violating international law, without naming the United States.