Trump fires Billy Long as IRS commissioner two months after he was confirmed: Who is he?

US President Donald Trump abruptly removed Billy Long, the former auctioneer and Republican congressman, who was confirmed less than two months ago as head of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Trump administration said on Friday.

Billy Long will no longer serve as the tax agency’s head. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will oversee the agency as acting IRS commissioner, the New York Times reported.

It was not immediately clear why Long was dismissed. His quick exit makes him the shortest-tenured IRS commissioner confirmed by the Senate since the position was created in 1862.

Who is Billy Long? Billy Long is a former Missouri congressman. While in Congress, where Billy Long served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to get rid of the IRS.

A former auctioneer and real estate broker, Long has no background in tax administration. He also hosted a radio talk show from 1999 to 2006 “on which the IRS was always a hot topic,” according to his biography on the agency’s website.

After leaving Congress to mount an unsuccessful 2022 bid for the US Senate, Long worked with a firm that distributed the pandemic-era employee retention tax credit, the AP reported. That tax credit program was eventually shut down after then-IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel determined that it was fraudulent.

Long wrote on social media that he would be nominated to become the next US ambassador to Iceland. “It is a honor to serve my friend President Trump and I am excited to take on my new role as the ambassador to Iceland,” Long wrote. “I am thrilled to answer his call to service and deeply committed to advancing his bold agenda. Exciting times ahead," he added.

Why was he fired? Long's departure comes after the agency underwent a series of DOGE-related job cuts this year.

Long, who had little background in tax policy beyond promoting a fraud-riddled tax credit, had clashed at times with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during his brief tenure, sources told the New York Times.