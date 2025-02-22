Trump fires history-making top general, who was at US-Mexico border blocking illegal immigrants

In line with his decision to end diversity, United States President Donald Trump on Friday abruptly dismissed history-making fighter pilot and Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Donald Trump also nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine as the next chairman.

Announcing his removal, Donald Trump also thanked CQ Brown Jr. for his 40 years in service. “I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” Donald Trump said.

Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. was at US-Mexico border, overseeing Donald Trump plans to keep the illegal immigrants out when the decision was announced to fire him.

Brown's firing came as a surprise, as he had a relatively cordial meeting with Donald Trump in mid-December and was in regular contact with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

His future was asked about during the Senate Armed Services Committee’s confirmation hearing when Hegseth was asked if Brown would be fired. Hegseth said, “Every single senior officer will be reviewed based on meritocracy, standards, lethality and commitment to lawful orders they will be given.”

About Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine is a career F-16 pilot who served on active duty and in the National Guard, and had most recently served as the associate director for military affairs at the CIA, according to his official military biography.

Caine’s military career includes combat roles in Iraq, special operations assignments, and involvement in some of the Pentagon’s most classified special access programs.

However, he has not held certain key positions legally required for the role, though the president has the authority to waive these prerequisites if deemed necessary for national interest.