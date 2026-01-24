Trump floats US sovereignty over Greenland military bases

US President Donald Trump said the United States could gain sovereignty over areas of Greenland where American military bases are located, stopping short of full ownership of the island.

“We’ll have everything we want. We have some interesting talks going on,” Trump told The New York Post in an interview published on Saturday (January 24).

Trump said one proposal under discussion would allow the US to exercise “sovereignty” over American military installations on the island, including the strategically important Pituffik Space Base, without taking full control of Greenland.

The plan appears to represent a partial alternative to Trump’s long-standing demand for outright US ownership of the Arctic territory.

US security concerns Greenland’s location and proximity to key Arctic routes make it a critical asset for US missile defense and space surveillance operations.

Greenland rejects sovereignty proposal Greenland’s premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, pushed back strongly against the idea, saying sovereignty over any part of the island is not negotiable.

“Sovereignty is a red line,” Nielsen said on Thursday.

Pressure on Denmark continues Trump has for months pressured Denmark to hand over Greenland, previously saying that “nothing short of ownership” would be acceptable to Washington.

His interest in the island featured prominently during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

‘Framework’ for a deal Following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said there was now a “framework” for an agreement related to Greenland, though he did not provide details.

