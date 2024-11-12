Trump gears up for assault on wokeness with education overhaul
Matt Barnum , Douglas Belkin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Nov 2024, 09:08 AM IST
SummaryThe president-elect has laid out big changes for America’s classrooms.
President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to remake education in the U.S., pledging to exert more control over funding and classroom lessons, to curb what he views as left-leaning tendencies at universities and even to dismantle the Department of Education.
