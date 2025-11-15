Trump Georgia election interference case: New prosecutor appoints himself after District Attorney's disqualification

A longtime Georgia prosecutor, Pete Skandalakis, has appointed himself to oversee the Fulton County election interference case against President Donald Trump and 18 others after District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified. The move comes after no other prosecutors were willing to take the politically sensitive case.

“Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment,” Skandalakis said in an emailed statement Friday.

Background of Willis’ removal Willis, who announced the indictment in August 2023, was removed from the case over an “appearance of impropriety” stemming from her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she had appointed to lead the investigation. While Judge Scott McAfee initially allowed her to remain if Wade resigned, the Georgia Court of Appeals ultimately removed her in December 2024. The state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.

How Skandalakis ended up with the case After Willis’ removal, the nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia was tasked with appointing a replacement. Facing a looming deadline and the risk of case dismissal, Skandalakis chose to take on the role himself.

“The public has a legitimate interest in the outcome of this case. Accordingly, it is important that someone make an informed and transparent determination about how best to proceed,” Skandalakis said.

He emphasized that he has not yet completed reviewing the case, citing 101 boxes of documents and an 8-terabyte hard drive received from Willis’ office.

“By taking on the case, I can finish assessing it and decide what to do next,” he said.

Legal implications for Trump and co-defendants Legal experts note that action against Trump is unlikely while he remains President. Fourteen co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, still face charges. Trump recently issued pardons for individuals involved in related efforts to overturn the 2020 election, though these have no effect on state-level charges.

Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, commented: “This politically charged prosecution has to come to an end. We remain confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case against President Trump.”

Allyn Stockton, attorney for Giuliani, called Skandalakis’ self-appointment an “interesting twist” but added:

“Everything I know about Mr. Skandalakis is that he is a fair minded and honorable man who is void of any political agenda.”

Skandalakis’ previous involvement This is not Skandalakis’ first role in cases related to the Trump election controversy. He previously handled an investigation into Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who had acted as a “fake elector” for Trump. Skandalakis ultimately chose not to pursue charges against Jones, citing lack of criminal intent.

“I doubt anything will ever move forward with the president,” Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said, noting that the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council has limited resources. “This may lead to a simplification of the case or plea deals for the other defendants.”

Skandalakis’ qualifications and commitment Skandalakis has led the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council since 2018 and spent 25 years as an elected Republican district attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit in southwest Georgia. He will not receive additional pay for taking over the case, with Fulton County covering expenses.



(With AP inputs)