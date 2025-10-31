Trump gets Lincoln Bathroom at White House renovated, says it was ‘totally inappropriate’; shares photos

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday, October 31, that he has had Lincoln Bathroom attached to the iconic Lincoln Bedroom renovated, the decor of which he said was “totally inappropriate”. It last underwent renovations in 2005.

The renovations at the White House continue as the federal government shutdown drags on, resulting in a lack of funding for essential services in the country such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that provides food stamps to low- and no-income persons to help them maintain adequate health.

The Trump administration has replaced the old Lincoln Bathroom’s art deco green tile design with a new look featuring black and white polished Statuary marble, the President said.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!” he continued.

Donald Trump also shared a number of images of the newly decorated Lincoln Bathroom.

The renovated bathroom now features gold fixtures set against the black and white marble, along with a sink that has a ‘Seal of the President of the United States’ displayed prominently.

‘Ripped it apart’: Trump Donald Trump had revealed in August that he was getting the Lincoln Bathroom renovated. “We’ll be doing the Lincoln Bathroom which was Art Deco. We’re making it actually incredible,” he had said.

“The bathroom was done by the Truman family a long time ago and done in green tile, and it's done as – in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln. It's a style that is not good … it is actually art deco and art deco doesn't go with 1850 and civil wars,” Trump had said.

“So I ripped it apart and we built a bathroom that’s absolutely gorgeous and totally keeping in that time because the Lincoln bedroom is so incredible for those of you who have seen it.”

The president had even floated the idea of refurbishing the sprawling Old Executive Office Building on the White House grounds, saying it was “such a beautiful building, but it doesn’t look it.”

Donald Trump has already made extensive changes to the White House, redoing the Oval Office to add gold decor, installing patio seating with external speakers around the Rose Garden, erecting two towering flagpoles on its lawn and promising to build a ballroom.

A ballroom, which is worth $300 million, is also being built at the White House. The construction of the ballroom started this week with demolition of the East Wing.