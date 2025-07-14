Trump govt's actions could cost Harvard University $1 billion annually; Alan Garber warns of 'painful layoffs’

Harvard University has issued a warning that the combined cost of federal actions against the institution could reach $1 billion annually.

The cost includes a recently passed tax hike on the university's endowment and funding freeze, which is causing financial strain.

As the university’s fight with the Trump administration continues, it has announced that it will continue to cut expenditures and halt hiring for faculty and staff.

Unprecedented federal scrutiny A letter sent out by the varsity's president Alan Garber and other leaders on Monday stated, “The unprecedented challenges we face have led to disruptive changes, painful layoffs, and ongoing uncertainty about the future.”

This situation arises as the Trump administration has made Harvard its primary target in its efforts to reshape higher education, Bloomberg reported.

The administration has resorted to freezing more than $2.6 billion in research funding, along with threatening its tax-exempt status and trying to stop international students from enrolling in the prestigious university.

Why is US targeting Harvard? The government initially accused the school of failing to tackle antisemitism, but the attack has since broadened to include accusations of political bias and promoting diversity initiatives in hiring and admissions.

President Donald Trump has also been campaigning to change Harvard’s policies in response to what he calls a wave of antisemitic rhetoric and violence on US campuses, Bloomberg reported earlier.

As the oldest and richest university in the US, Harvard has been at the forefront of the administration's clashes as it has pushed back against Trump’s demands.

What are Trump’s latest demands? Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had separately issued subpoenas to Harvard, demanding information on foreign students which includes disciplinary records, video footage of protest activity and records related to illegal activity by students over the past five years.

