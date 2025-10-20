Trump greets Americans on Diwali: ‘A timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness’

US President Donald Trump sent his best wishes to Americans celebrating Diwali, the “Festival of Lights,” on Monday.

In his message, Trump described Diwali as “a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness” and highlighted its significance as a time for families and communities to come together. He said the festival allows people to “draw strength from hope and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal.”

Trump added, “As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil.”

He concluded by wishing that the observance of Diwali brings “abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace” to all Americans celebrating the festival.

Trump again claims PM Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil Trump said on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed him that India would cease purchasing Russian oil, while cautioning that New Delhi could face “massive” tariffs if it did not comply.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.”

When asked about India’s response, which reportedly denied knowledge of such a conversation earlier, Trump stated, “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.”

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions over global energy markets and US-India trade relations, highlighting the President’s continued focus on tariffs and international trade leverage.

Diwali in the US: Several states recognise Diwali is not a federal holiday in the United States, so federal offices, courts, and stock markets like NYSE and Nasdaq remain open. However, several US states and cities officially recognize the festival, allowing schools to close and state employees to take paid time off.

California – Will officially recognize Diwali starting 2026 under Assembly Bill 268, allowing public schools, community colleges, and state employees to observe the holiday.

Pennsylvania – Declared Diwali a state holiday in 2024, with paid leave for state employees.

Connecticut – Added Diwali to its state holiday list in 2025.

New York City – Public schools observe Diwali as a holiday starting in 2024.

New Jersey & Texas – Select school districts allow closures or excused absences during Diwali.