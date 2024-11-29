Trump Guitars accused of trademark infringement by Gibson Brands

Gibson Brands, the legendary guitar maker, has issued a cease-and-desist order against 16 Creative, the agency behind Trump Guitars, for allegedly infringing on its trademarked designs. The dispute centers on the use of the iconic Les Paul body shape, which Gibson claims is exclusive to its brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We can confirm a cease and desist has been issued against 16 Creative as the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape," the company stated in a statement to Guitar World.

The controversy gained traction after President-elect Donald Trump posted an image on his social media platform, Truth Social, showcasing a “limited edition" Trump Guitar. The instrument, features words like “Presidential" and “God Bless the USA" on the fretboard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Regardless, it is the Trump Guitars electric design – notably, its striking resemblance to the Gibson Les Paul – that has drawn the most attention from guitar fans," Guitar World further said.

Guitars marketed at premium prices Trump Guitars are being sold on a dedicated website, with options for acoustic and electric versions priced as high as $10,000. A few of the guitars are reportedly autographed by Donald Trump. The website claims the instruments were designed by a veteran-owned company with the expertise of a master luthier and assembled using parts sourced domestically and internationally. According to the website marketing the Trump Guitars, the Trump-branded version is “All of the guitars featured on GetTrumpGuitars.com were custom designed and developed by a Veteran owned company with the help of a master luthier. These guitars have been manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international. This is standard with most guitar manufacturers."

It remains to be seen how 16 Creative and the Trump Guitars initiative will respond to Gibson's legal challenge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}