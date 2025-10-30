Trump hails ‘great meeting’ with Xi; says China to restart US farm products, explore Alaska energy deal, act on fentanyl

US President Donald Trump said he had a “truly great meeting” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing it as a breakthrough moment that strengthened ties between the two nations.

“There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

China to resume large-scale purchases Trump claimed that China had agreed to begin purchasing “massive amounts of soybeans, sorghum, and other farm products.”

“Our Farmers will be very happy!” he wrote, adding, “Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors.”

He said these agricultural purchases would boost the US farm economy, mirroring trade actions seen during his first administration.

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping meeting updates Energy deal discussions underway According to Trump, China also agreed to purchase American energy, including oil and gas, potentially from Alaska.

“A very large-scale transaction may take place concerning the purchase of Oil and Gas from the Great State of Alaska,” Trump said, naming Chris Wright and Doug Burgum as key figures in the talks.

Trump added that US and Chinese energy teams will meet to explore the details of the proposed deal.

Agreement on rare earths and fentanyl Trump said China would “continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely.”

He also claimed Beijing pledged to help Washington combat the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

“They will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis,” he wrote.

Trump calls trip ‘historic’ Trump described his Asia visit as “historic,” thanking leaders from several nations for their hospitality and cooperation.

He listed Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam among countries that attended a dinner hosted by South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung.

“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are being brought into our Country because of them,” Trump said.

“Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Focus on prosperity and security Trump concluded by saying the agreements reached with China would “deliver prosperity and security to millions of Americans.”

