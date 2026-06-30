Trump hails SCOTUS ruling on presidential power, vows action on Lisa Cook, blasts Carroll decision, renews voter ID push

US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 29) celebrated a Supreme Court decision that he said expanded presidential authority, criticized the court for refusing to hear his appeal in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, and renewed calls for Congress to pass stricter election laws.

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Posting multiple statements on his Truth Social platform, Trump described one ruling as the "greatest increase in Presidential Power in the last 100 years" while vowing further legal action in other cases.

Trump hails FTC ruling as 'historic' Trump welcomed the Supreme Court's decision in the case involving the dismissal of a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) official Rebecca Slaughter, calling it a landmark victory for executive authority.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did the Supreme Court ruling on presidential power entail for Trump? ⌵ The Supreme Court ruling allowed Trump to dismiss Federal Trade Commission officials at will, significantly expanding presidential authority over independent regulatory agencies. 2 Why did Trump criticize the Supreme Court regarding the E. Jean Carroll case? ⌵ Trump criticized the court for declining to hear his appeal against the $5 million judgment in the E. Jean Carroll case, calling it a politically motivated 'fake case.' 3 How did the Supreme Court's decision impact the Federal Reserve's independence? ⌵ The court's ruling preserved the Federal Reserve's independence by blocking Trump's attempt to remove Governor Lisa Cook, emphasizing the Fed's historical detachment from political influence. 4 What changes to election laws did Trump advocate for following the Supreme Court's decisions? ⌵ Trump called for stricter election laws, including mandatory photo ID for voters and a ban on most mail-in ballots, leveraging the court's decision on voting rights to push for these changes. 5 What was the significance of Trump's celebration of the FTC ruling? ⌵ Trump hailed the FTC ruling as a historic victory for executive authority, claiming it provided the most substantial increase in presidential power in a century, overturning nearly 90 years of legal precedent.

"BIG WIN just moments ago at the Supreme Court," Trump wrote, saying the ruling confirmed the president's constitutional power under Article II to remove executive branch officers and agency appointees.

He argued the decision overturned nearly 90 years of legal precedent and represented "one of the most important" rulings on presidential powers.

"Today's Historic Slaughter Decision by the Supreme Court is the Greatest Increase in Presidential Power in the last 100 years," Trump said.

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Responds to Lisa Cook ruling Trump also commented on the Supreme Court's procedural ruling in litigation involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

He said the lawsuit had been sent back "on a strictly procedural basis" and pledged immediate action.

"We will take appropriate action immediately to make sure that someone who has committed wrongdoing will not be making vital decisions concerning the Welfare of the United States of America," Trump wrote.

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He did not provide evidence to support his allegations against Cook.

Blasts refusal to hear E. Jean Carroll appeal Trump criticized the Supreme Court after it declined to review his appeal of the $5 million judgment awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll.

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Calling it a "Fake Case," Trump again denied Carroll's allegations and claimed he had never met her.

He described the lawsuit as politically motivated and said he would continue challenging the judgment.

"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case with all of my power and strength," Trump wrote, arguing the case was "really against the United States of America."

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Renews push for election law changes Trump also used the court's decision on a separate voting rights case to renew his campaign for stricter federal election laws.

He urged the Senate to pass what he called the SAVE AMERICA Act, saying it should require:

-Photo identification for all voters.

-Proof of US citizenship to vote.

-A ban on most mail-in ballots, with exceptions for illness, disability, military deployment, or travel.

Trump argued the legislation was necessary after what he described as a "tremendous loss" at the Supreme Court on voting rights.

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The series of posts came hours after multiple Supreme Court decisions.

FTC firing power expanded

The US Supreme Court delivered a landmark set of rulings that both expanded and limited President Donald Trump's executive authority. In a 6-3 decision, the court allowed Trump to remove Federal Trade Commission commissioners at will, overturning the 1935 Humphrey's Executor precedent that had shielded independent agency officials from dismissal over policy differences. The ruling significantly strengthens presidential control over the executive branch and could affect other independent federal agencies.

Fed independence upheld

In a separate 5-4 ruling, however, the court preserved the Federal Reserve's independence by blocking Trump's attempt to remove Governor Lisa Cook. Chief Justice John Roberts said Trump had failed to provide the procedural protections required under federal law, allowing Cook to remain in office while the case returns to lower courts. The court emphasized the Fed's unique historical independence from political interference, drawing a clear distinction between the central bank and other federal agencies.

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Carroll verdict stands

The court rejected President Donald Trump's bid to overturn a jury's $5 million verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and later defaming her, leaving the judgment intact. The court declined to hear the appeal without explanation.

Mail ballot rules upheld

The Supreme Court upheld the legality of counting mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive afterward, rejecting a Republican National Committee challenge to Mississippi's grace-period law. The decision preserves similar ballot-counting rules in 14 states.

Also Read | US Supreme Court upholds mail-in ballots received after Election Day