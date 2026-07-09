Trump hails Spain’s ‘generous’ financial pledge after tense NATO standoff

US President Donald Trump praised Spain on Thursday for making a substantial financial commitment, abruptly ending a fierce NATO summit standoff that had threatened to sever bilateral trade and security ties.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump announced that Madrid had “honoured a request for lots of payment.” The announcement marked a dramatic shift in tone; earlier in the summit, Trump had dismissed Spain as a "hopeless" ally and a "wasted cause."

Advertisement

"I will say, I did have issues with Spain, and I still do, but Spain came back all the way today. Spain was very generous today," Trump said. Framing the resolution as a triumph for his hardline foreign policy, he added: “They honoured a request for lots of payment—and if they didn't, we wouldn't even talk to them.”

The diplomatic friction had reached its peak when Trump directed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to prepare a trade embargo against Spain. The dispute centred on Madrid's resistance to NATO's ambitious new mandate, which pushes member states to increase defence spending to 5% of their GDP by 2035.

While Spain had successfully negotiated a special exemption to cap its military expenditure at 2.1%, it still faced relentless pressure and public criticism from the US administration, with Trump frequently labelling it a "bad partner" and a “wasted cause.”

Advertisement

Prior to the breakthrough, the Spanish Prime Minister's Office had attempted to defuse the situation, releasing a statement that emphasised the enduring ties between the two nations: “Our country enjoys excellent social, cultural, and economic relations with the US, and it is not our intention for that to change.”

Also Read | Did Donald Trump deliberately choose the NATO Summit to reject ceasefire deal?

Following Spain's concession, Trump noted that the sudden financial injection had restored a sense of "great unity" to the Western alliance, even if he still harboured lingering concerns over Madrid's broader defence posture.

The successful extraction of funds underscores a defining feature of Trump’s approach to European allies: leveraging the threat of severe economic isolation to force increased contributions to collective security.

As the volatile summit draws to a close, NATO's focus will now shift to operationalising these newly secured pledges while member states balance their domestic budgets against shared defence responsibilities.

Advertisement

What did Trump say at NATO? Speaking at a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara, Trump said he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off trade ties with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in NATO.

"Spain is a wasted cause. We don't want to do any trade business with Spain anymore," Trump said. “By the way, I'd like to cut it off. Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don't participate, they don't pay. I don't want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits.”

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer