A controlled detonation of hazardous materials stored at an Army facility in Iowa is on hold pending an appellate court decision and the agreement of the state’s incoming Democratic governor, President Donald Trump said Monday, warning that the delay raises the risk of “a large, spontaneous explosion.”

At issue are 68 drums of lead azide, which had been used as a primary explosive in munitions and stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Without a favorable court decision and the consent of Governor-elect Rob Sand, “we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation,” Trump wrote.

The president’s announcement follows multiple postponements of the detonation.

The Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club asked the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit to halt the detonation, which had been scheduled for Nov. 20, and challenged the Environmental Protection Agency’s authorization of it. The groups contend that the open-air detonation of lead azide would create a hazardous plume of lead dust that could affect communities dozens of miles from the site in Middletown, Iowa.

In a Nov. 20 letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy said the Army had determined “recrystallization of the lead azide in long-term storage had occurred” and posed “a risk of spontaneous explosion due to the material’s sensitivity to friction and shock.” The service determined that a controlled detonation was the only viable option, he wrote.

The Army said Sunday that the detonation had been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25 “to allow for more optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced.”

Trump said experts believe “there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometime in the near future.”

Spokespeople for the Army and for Sand’s transition team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Army, EPA and the Department of Health and Human Services said in a joint statement on Nov. 20 that the entire government was working to ensure the safety of the planned detonation. Last month, the Army held a consultation with officials and residents of Middletown to answer their questions about the controlled detonation.

“Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized,” the statement said.

With assistance from Jen Judson.

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