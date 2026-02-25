Trump has a 'Designated survivor' for State of the Union speech 2026 — Inside the US tradition of Doomsday President

While US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of the United States Congress during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night (local time), one key official, the designated survivor, was not present.

Tuesday’s address was Trump’s first State of the Union before the 119th United States Congress, after he formally accepted an invitation from Mike Johnson in January. When Trump stepped to the podium, he was seated between JD Vance and Johnson, who traditionally sit behind the president during the address.

The official theme for this year's State of the Union address was announced as ‘America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected’.

What is Designated Survivor? A designated survivor is a member of the United States Cabinet selected to remain in a secure, undisclosed location during major events where the United States Congress, the president, vice president, and other senior leaders gather, such as the State of the Union address.

If a catastrophic event were to take place during the address, which brings together the president, vice president, Cabinet members, Supreme Court justices, and congressional leaders, the designated survivor would move up in the presidential line of succession and could assume the presidency.

Is Doomsday President same as Designated Survivor? Yes, doomsday president is the same as designated survivor.

Who is the Designated Survivor tonight? Mike Thompson, who represents California’s 4th Congressional District, was selected as the designated survivor prior to the address. The position is part of a long-standing safety protocol designed to maintain the continuity of government in the case of a catastrophic incident at the United States Capitol.

Thompson wrote on X, “I've been selected as a designated survivor for tomorrow's State of the Union, so I won't be there in person, but I'll be watching.”

History of Designated Survivor in US The idea of a designated survivor is not merely a creation of pulp thrillers or television dramas like Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland. It is a real and significant national security measure that originated during the Cold War, when concerns about assembling the country’s top leaders in one location led to contingency planning for worst-case scenarios.

According to Gerhard Peters, co-director of The American Presidency Project, in remarks to History.com, the tradition began when concerns that a nuclear attack might eliminate the presidential line of succession made it necessary to “maintain some element of constitutional legitimacy".

Until the 11 September attacks, designated survivors generally had greater flexibility in deciding where they would stay during such events, as per Axios.

Doug Collins, sworn in as the 12th Secretary of Veterans Affairs on 5 February 2025, served as the designated survivor during President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on 4 March 2025.

For those who have served in the role, the State of the Union can at times be a relatively relaxed occasion. Jim Nicholson, a former Veterans Affairs Secretary, told NBC News that during George W Bush’s 2006 State of the Union address, he was transported by helicopter to a “command center-like room,” where he was served a “delicious” steak dinner.