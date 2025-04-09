‘Trump has a spine of steel’: White House warns against retaliation on tariffs

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (April 8) delivered a pointed warning to countries like China that have chosen to respond to the US tariffs with their own measures.

“... countries like China who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake,” she said. “President Trump has a spine of steel and he will not break.”

Her comments came days after China imposed retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US goods, escalating trade tensions further.

"Tailor-made deals, Not ‘off the rack" Leavitt said the Trump administration is open to negotiating trade deals on a country-by-country basis but made clear that retaliation would be met with firm resistance.

“All options are on the table for each country,” Leavitt said. “But again, these are going to be tailor-made deals. They are not going to be off the rack deals as the president has called it. And he has directed his entire trade team to be part of this effort.”

“Liberation Day” sparks negotiations Leavitt revealed that Trump’s sweeping tariff move, dubbed “Liberation Day” by supporters, had already triggered diplomatic activity.

“Seventy countries have already reached out to the president to begin negotiations,” she noted, suggesting the tariffs have created leverage for new trade talks.

Prioritising American workers and manufacturing Leavitt emphasised that the administration’s trade agenda is focused on benefiting domestic industry.

“President Trump is very much focused on ensuring that these deals are good for the American worker, they are good for American manufacturing,” she said, adding that each agreement must “tackle these crippling deficits with these countries.”

In a striking rebuke of past US administrations, Leavitt accused foreign countries of gaming the system for years.

"Countries are falling over themselves to reform their unfair trade practices and free open their markets to our country," she said. "Why? Because these countries greatly respect President Trump and the sheer power of the American market."

“These countries realize they've gotten filthy rich over the past few decades by imposing substantial tariffs on American-made products and ridiculous non-monetary barriers to block out American industry,” she added. “The jig is up.”

Trump’s trade doctrine: America First Leavitt concluded by reinforcing Trump’s hardline stance: America will negotiate from a position of strength.

“The president's message has been simple and consistent from the beginning to countries around the world. Bring us your best offers and he will listen,” she said.