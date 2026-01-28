Trump has given up dyeing his hair golden, US President now thinks about 'what he will be remembered for'

US President Donald Trump has given up dyeing his hair golden as they are they now natural white. It is the “only concession to age” one of Republican leader's senior staffers informed New York Magazine. Even though Trump claims that he feels the same as he did “40 years ago,” armchair physicians have at several times “given him months and sometimes even days to live.”

The soon-to-be octogenarian leader's actions indicates that he has been “thinking more about what he will be remembered for,” a senior White House official said.

This implies that Trump's grand plan of White House ballroom “is about leaving a legacy" the official added. Historic part of the White House — the East Wing — was demolished to bring Trump's vision to reality. On July 31, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the $400 million project, dubbed a 'gift' to Americans. The estimated cost of the 90,000-square-foot ballroom project is over $400 million. Once completed, it is expected to host 650 seated guests.

From gilded makeover for the White House, paving over the Rose Garden, to “Arc de Trump”, the 79-year-old leader wants to leave something tangible behind. The plan to build a triumphal arch on the opposite side of the Arlington Memorial Bridge from the Lincoln Memorial is to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

‘Trump doesn’t think of legacy in terms of policies enacted’ Over the structures Trump plans to erect, Republican operative with ties to the administration said, “He doesn’t think of legacy in terms of policies enacted,” New York Magazine reported. For the US president, legacy translates to “buildings he can leave behind and prizes he can win,” the Republican operative said. His quest to win Nobel Peace Prize and the renaming of the John F Kennedy Center indicate that he is focused on leaving a legacy through significant projects rather than policies.

Labelling Trump “The Superhuman President,” Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said, “He can work harder and he has a better memory and he has more stamina and has more energy than a normal mortal,” New York Magazine reported.

