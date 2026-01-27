Trump heads to Iowa to push affordability agenda amid Minneapolis ICE shooting fallout

US President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa on Tuesday (January 27) as part of the White House’s midterm-year push on affordability, even as his administration faces mounting scrutiny over a second fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota this month.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will visit a local business before delivering an affordability-focused speech at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, a Des Moines suburb. The trip will also spotlight energy policy, chief of staff Susie Wiles said, and fits into a strategy to have Trump travel outside Washington at least once a week ahead of the November midterms.

Trump’s affordability tour has already taken him to Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, as the White House seeks to leverage his political pull in competitive states.

While some administration officials moved quickly to criticize Pretti, the White House said on Monday that Trump is waiting for the investigation into the shooting to conclude before commenting.

Tax bill pitch Republicans hope the Iowa trip refocuses attention on Trump’s major spending and tax cut package, which is expected to be central to the party’s midterm elections 2026 pitch. Trump last visited Iowa ahead of the July 4 holiday to kick off celebrations for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, a trip that quickly turned into a victory lap after Congress approved the tax bill.

“I invited President Trump back to Iowa to highlight the real progress we’ve made,” Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, said, citing tax relief, border security and economic growth. Nunn said the next priorities include affordable housing, energy production and lowering costs for families.

Iowa political landscape Though Iowa has trended reliably Republican in recent national elections — Trump won the state by 13 percentage points in 2024 against Democrat Kamala Harris — two of its four House districts remain among the most competitive in the country. Trump has already endorsed Representatives Nunn and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

This year’s election will also mark the first since 1968 with open races for both governor and US Senator, after Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Joni Ernst opted not to seek reelection. Republican Representatives Randy Feenstra and Ashley Hinson are running for Governor and US Senator, respectively.



